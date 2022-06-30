Watch Now
Widow of dump truck driver killed in train derailment files wrongful death lawsuit

Amtrak NTSB train derail Mendon crash 2.png
NTSB/YouTube
An investigation team from the National Transportation Safety Board examines the crash scene near Mendon, Missouri, where an Amtrak train struck a dump truck at a crossing that left four people dead and approximately 150 injured.
Amtrak NTSB train derail Mendon crash 2.png
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:39:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of the dump truck driver that was killed in Monday’s Amtrak train derailment near Mendon, Missouri, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Erin Barton, the widow to Billy Barton II, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Chariton County, Missouri, Circuit Court.

Billy Barton, 54, was operating the dump truck Monday afternoon over an uncontrolled railroad crossing southwest of of the north-central Missouri town.

At the same time, Amtrak’s Southwest Chief passenger train was traveling nearly 90 miles per hour bound for Chicago when it struck Barton’s dump truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that train passengers - Rachelle Cook, Kim Holsapple and Bihn Phan - were also killed in the crash.

