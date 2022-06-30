KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of the dump truck driver that was killed in Monday’s Amtrak train derailment near Mendon, Missouri, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Erin Barton, the widow to Billy Barton II, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Chariton County, Missouri, Circuit Court.

Billy Barton, 54, was operating the dump truck Monday afternoon over an uncontrolled railroad crossing southwest of of the north-central Missouri town.

At the same time, Amtrak’s Southwest Chief passenger train was traveling nearly 90 miles per hour bound for Chicago when it struck Barton’s dump truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that train passengers - Rachelle Cook, Kim Holsapple and Bihn Phan - were also killed in the crash .

