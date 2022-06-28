Crossing of Amtrak derailment on Missouri list for improvements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday’s deadly Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailment that occurred at an uncontrolled rail crossing was on a state list of potential improvements.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s State Freight and Rail Plan report issued in February 2022, the crossing of Monday’s incident was identified as one of several projects across the state slated for upgrades.

Specifically, the report highlights a $400,00 plan to add lights, gates and other roadway improvements at the crossing of the track at Porsche Prairie Avenue.

KSHB Missouri Department of Transportation 2022 State Freight and Rail Plan

Authorities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that around 12:42 p.m. Monday, the Chicago-bound Amtrak train struck a dump truck that was on the tracks at the crossing.

The collision killed the occupant of the dump truck and two other people on the train.

Dozens more were injured and treated at hospitals across Missouri and at a passenger rallying point at Northwest High School in Mendon, Missouri.

On page 17 of the report, it mentions the railroad crossing at County Road 113/Porsche Prairie Road in Mendon. The plan includes "installation of lights and gates and roadway improvements at public crossing."

The $400,000 estimated cost of the project is mentioned on page 48. The plan details that $325,000 of the cost would come from the federal government's Section 130 program, which is also known as Railway-Highway Crossings Program.

