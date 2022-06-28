Olathe woman's mother, aunt killed in Amtrak crash in Mendon, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe woman's mother and aunt were among those killed after an Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday.

Friends and family confirmed to KSHB 41 News that the woman's mother and aunt died in the wreck.

The woman was also aboard the train along with her grandma.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the family, who has asked for privacy following Monday's crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that four people - including three on the Chicago-bound train - and the driver of a dump truck that was on the tracks at a rail crossing died from the derailment. Authorities estimated that as many as 150 people were sent to 10 Missouri hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon from Mendon, Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said more than a dozen federal investigators are working to determine why the dump truck was on the track. She said the investigation was focused on the rail crossing and had ruled out any mechanical issue on the train or any concerns about the track in the area.

