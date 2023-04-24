Aurora Borealis visible in KC area Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Aurora Borealis was visible across the Kansas City area Sunday evening.

While not all portions of the metro were able to see the lights due to light pollution, long-exposure cameras captured the phenomenon.

KSHB 41 Weather’s own Jeff Penner caught a glimpse from north of 179th.

I believe this is the Aurora looking north from 179th. The pic is a bit brighter than in reality. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/OHK2ewxZq0 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) April 24, 2023

And viewer Dave Steward photographed the lights around 9:45 p.m. in Smithville, Missouri, using a 4-minute exposure on his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Dave Stewart

Just about a month ago, the Northern Lights were visible in portions of Kansas and Missouri thanks to a major solar storm.

If you captured the lights and would like to share your photo, send it to pics@kshb.com

