Auschwitz exhibit opens up on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new exhibit is opening at Union Station on Monday.

It's called "Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away." According to the Union Station website, it says "An International Exhibition of Unprecedented Importance. A Story to Shake the Conscience of the World."

It will feature more than 700 objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 museums and institutions.

Nearly 77,000 tickets have been sold from 47 states. June is sold out.

This was not an easy exhibit to install. It took a lot of planning and manpower to put together.

"The artifacts arrived here about five weeks ago and the Poles had to come and unpack those and then put them in our gallery. But then they had to sit and acclimate to temperature and humidity .So at that time, they went back the installers came in, you know, people here from Spain that are doing really the installation and they've been here for four weeks, overseeing the application, the graphics and setting up the cases and the video screens," Jerry Baber / Union Station COO said. "Then the last week the Poles came back to actually set all the artifacts, so you know once we have the cases here, they'll be setting each one of these independently.

Organizers recommend anyone 12 and older to attend. If you are worried about tickets, the exhibit will be here thru January.

Tickets can be found on the Union Station Website.

41 Action News spoke with a few survivors that live in KC metro area. They want people to come see what they experienced.

"It's important for people to know what happened and it shouldn't happen again. But, if people are not educated, they don't know what went on and you can't put everything here. It's impossible. Impossible. What we went through, what we've seen. You can't do that," Elizabeth Nussbaum, Auschwitz Survivor said.

"I think people need to know the depths to which humans can sink, so that they can understand that and hopefully avert that in the future," Judy Jacobs, Holocaust survivor said

The exhibit opens up on Monday.