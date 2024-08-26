Authorities identify man, woman killed in rural Excelsior Springs explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities identified the victims who were killed when a home exploded early Friday in rural Excelsior Springs.

The explosion, which was seen and felt miles away, happened just before 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kimberly Drive.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded and located the home destroyed and on fire.

After hours of searching through rubble, crews located two bodies.

On Monday, the sheriff's office identified the victims as 70-year-old Oliver W. Campbell and 65-year-old Katherine A. Campbell.

A dog was also killed.

The house used propane as its energy source, authorities said.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety confirmed there was a gas leak, but due to the amount of damage, the source of the gas leak will be classified as undetermined.

