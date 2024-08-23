Two missing after house explosion outside Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County officials are searching for residents after a house explosion outside Excelsior Springs early Friday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m. officials were called to the 14000 block of Kimberly Drive on a house explosion.

Sheriff's officials say 2 residents live in the home.

K-9 search and rescue and others will begin searching to determine if the residents were home at the time.

The State Fire Marshall is also enroute to help determine a possible cause.

The home has been demolished.

We have a crew enroute, and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

