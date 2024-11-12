Authorities identify mom, infant killed in Independence police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities identified an infant and mom killed in an Independence police shooting last Thursday.

Destinii Hope, born in August, and Maria Pike, 34, both died in the incident, according to a spokesperson for the Blue Springs Police Department.

The incident happened at an apartment unit at the Oval Springs Apartments located near Larkspur Lane and Missouri 291.

About 1:45 p.m., police were called to the apartment on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Though police have yet to say how Pike or the baby girl died, officials previously confirmed an officer did fire his weapon.

Police also said one person involved in the incident was armed with a knife, but no other details have been released.

The investigation is being led by the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, a unit made up of several agencies that rotate in investigating police shootings.

The Blue Springs Police Department is leading the investigation in this case.

A spokesperson for the department said investigators are reviewing cameras including, dash and ones from the apartment complex.

Two officers involved in the incident are on leave, the department said.

