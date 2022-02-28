Average property evaluation jumps 11% in Johnson County, KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residential property owners in Johnson County, Kansas, will receive their 2022 property valuations in the mail this week, and for some, the jump could be in the double digits.

Johnson County Appraiser Beau Boisvert said Monday the average increase across the county in 2022 was around 11 percent. Boisvert said a robust real estate market lead to roughly 95 percent of the county’s residential property values to increase.

“We continue to experience a seller’s market in Johnson County, due to the low inventory,” Boisvert said in the release. “This was also the situation in 2020, and similar real estate trends are expected as we continue into 2022.”

A map of the county shows wide swaths of the county west of Interstate 35 with increases of 11 percent or higher. Portions of the county closer to the state line generally showed smaller increases less than 11 percent.