B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Airforce Base to flyover Rose Bowl

US Air Force
The B-2 flies over the Utah Testing and Training Range at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during the test run Sept. 10, in which the B-2 dropped 80 inert Joint Direct Attack Munitions. (Photo by Bobbie Garcia)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A B-2 stealth bomber from the Whiteman Airforce Base in Missouri will flyover the Rose Bowl on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Cassady, who's one of the pilots, has ties to the Rose Bowl game.

Both Cassady's father and grandfather attended the Ohio State University and played in the Rose Bowl.

Cassady's grandfather, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, also won the Heisman Trophy Award in 1955.

This year, the Ohio State University Buckeyes will take on the Utah Uteps.

