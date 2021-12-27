B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Airforce Base to flyover Rose Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A B-2 stealth bomber from the Whiteman Airforce Base in Missouri will flyover the Rose Bowl on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Cassady, who's one of the pilots, has ties to the Rose Bowl game.

Both Cassady's father and grandfather attended the Ohio State University and played in the Rose Bowl.

Cassady's grandfather, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, also won the Heisman Trophy Award in 1955.

This year, the Ohio State University Buckeyes will take on the Utah Uteps.

