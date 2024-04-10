Baby food among highest price hikes on consumer goods: 'Most of our bill is just feeding him'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The most recent consumer price index states baby food and formula increased 9.9% year over year.

Parents in the Kansas City area said they have felt the added strain.

“Most of our bill is just feeding him,” said first-time mom Allison Sheil.

Sheil said half of her family's bills go to food, adding her 9-month-old son is a "good eater."

Formula was not originally part of Sheil’s parenting plan, but when she was unable to breastfeed her son after three months, she turned to formula for his nutrition.

“It was so hard to keep up with everything, especially with his appetite growing more,” Sheil said. “Oh my God, it gets crazy.”

Sheil said her family was forced to pinch pennies at one point in her life and is hoping for a better future for her son.

“I don’t want him to experience us having to figure out if we are going to pay bills or get food,” Sheil said. “I don’t want to have to worry about stuff like that.”

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge decided to find out how much Kansas Citians are paying on average for a container of formula, so she drove to three different retailers.

A canister of formula, approximately 30 ounces, runs between $32-$56, depending on the brand.

"We are all struggling right now,” Sheil said.

—