Back and forth on tariffs keep shoppers in limbo

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

President Donald Trump reversed tariffs on some items from Mexico and Canada Thursday afternoon.

Two days prior, Trump implemented 25% tariffs on goods from those bordering countries. Tariffs on Chinese goods remain at 20%.

The back and forth made some shoppers question their shopping plans in the future.

“I’ll probably be shopping at ALDI,” shopper Julie Metz said. “Cutting coupons, looking for the cheapest I can find.”

Admittedly, some shoppers said they don’t pay attention to the origin of the items they buy but are keeping an eye on looming tariffs.

“I’m listening to it. I just haven’t seen any effect yet, so I don’t think we will for some time,” said shopper Dave Mathewson.

Local economist Chris Kuehl said the foreign policy back and forth in the public eye is not common.

“The critical thing about tariffs is that they are usually used as a negotiating term. They are kind of a bargaining chip."

According to Kuehl, the delayed Mexican and Canadian tariffs are being used to drive conversations surrounding immigration, while tariffs on Chinese goods are an effort to encourage more American production.

Increased prices on fresh produce are likely the first category shoppers will notice when tariffs do take effect.

