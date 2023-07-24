Back-to-school savings event comes to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The return to school is just around the corner for most families. But this year, parents can save money on clothes, shoes, diapers, accessories, carriers and more at a back-to-school savings event in Overland Park, Kansas.

Stephanie Hyder with Just Between Friends hosted the event Thursday through Sunday at the Overland Park Convention Center. She said around 700 families donated their unused and gently used items, which are then listed for 50-90% off retail prices.

“Our kiddos are growing so they need new clothes, but our budgets don’t always grow with them,” Hyder said. “We provide the opportunity for families to say yes to what their kids need and what they want.”

According to the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 students are expected to spend a record-high average of $890.07 on back-to-school itemsthis year. That’s $25 more than last year’s record.

Many families are feeling the growing pains of these rising prices along with their children’s wardrobes. One mom said events like these are crucial for her son.

“He’s a huge kid so we’re actually skipping clothes sizes,” parent shopper Rachael Bott said. “So what we’ve bought in the past we can’t use and obviously we’ve already bought that.”

Bott said it’s nice to see relief with lower prices, and to see her young son pick out some things he wants, too.

“He is double the size so it’s really good to have the option of cheaper options that way as well,” she said.

This pop-up sale was an all-season sale, but the fall pop-up sale is just around the corner. You can check that one out from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Overland Park Convention Center.