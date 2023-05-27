Balloon release held to honor mother of 3 killed in Klymax Lounge shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of community and family members gathered for a balloon release honoring 24-year-old Antoinette Brenson, a mother of three killed in a shooting at Klymax Lounge last weekend.

Through the mourning, there was also anger, especially from Brenson's sister, who at the balloon release called on people to come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of the shooter.

At the balloon release, Brenson's sister said that although her daughter is young, she understands that she's lost her mother.

"She said she misses her momma, and she knows her momma is dead," Brenson's sister said. "But you all know that too, and you're all not saying nothing."

Alvin Brooks, who founded the violence prevention group Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, was also in attendance.

"I'm so tired of hearing the word, 'It's enough,'" Brooks said. "We as a community have to recognize that these things are happening in our community."

As of Friday, no arrests or suspect information had been released by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

As Brenson pleaded for people to come forward with information, she asked them to put themselves in the shoes of Brenson's family.

"Just say something, it's not that hard to speak up and say what you saw," Brenson's sister said. "You're all going to want witnesses if it's your family — you're going to ask for it."

