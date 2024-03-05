Watch Now
‘Barbie’ fans can watch movie accompanied by all-women orchestra this summer at Starlight

Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 05, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Barbie the Movie: In Concert” will make a stop this summer at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.

The North American tour based on the wildly popular summer 2023 blockbuster “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, arrives July 15 for one performance.

The movie will be shown on a screen at Starlight accompanied by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta — an all-women, majority-women-of-color orchestra.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

