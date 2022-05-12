Bark at the Park invites dogs to The K Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Man's best friend will be invited to watch the Royals play Tuesday for "Bark at the Park."

During the second game of a doubleheader being played on May 17, dogs will be able to sit in the stands with their owners and enjoy a night of baseball.

Fans can buy a ticket for themselves and their dog online.

The team is partnering this year with Bar K to "take over the Hall of Fame Pavilion by Gate A with their unique energy for a paw-some TAILgate."

The organization said, "fans who join us all three nights will receive their own doggie bag that includes a dog bowl, plush toy, lick pad."

Three-game tickets for one human and one dog cost $130. Single-game tickets cost $45.

Proceeds benefit local shelters.