Basehor-Linwood students use 'n-word' in social media video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least three Basehor-Linwood High School students will face disciplinary action after a video of them uttering a racial slur was shared on social media.

In a letter sent to parents in the Basehor-Linwood School District, said the students were “calling another student from another district the n-word.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable, as we do not tolerate hateful, violent language by our students,” the letter stated. “Parents, please take a moment to talk with your students about the use of this language, ask them to speak out against it and to ultimately stop the sharing of this video and any other content they come across that might spread hurtful comments in a way such as this.”

High school administrators have reached out those in the video and plan to “take appropriate disciplinary action,” according to the letter.

In a statement provided to 41 Action News, the district said racism “is not tolerated.”

“Be it through social media or in person, there is no place for this type of language or behavior in our schools,” the statement read. “BLHS administration is handling the situation, but the district will not comment on disciplinary action regarding students due to privacy laws.”

Basehor-Linwood School District Superintendent David Howard was tagged in a tweet Wednesday night that included video, and he replied, stating that the "district will deal with this unacceptable and abhorrent display of racism ASAP."

Editor's note: 41 Action News has confirmed the existence of the video, but has chosen not to air it, or link to it, due to the language used.