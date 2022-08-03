Battle for chairman of Johnson County, KS Board of Commissioners heads to November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Johnson County, Kansas, Tuesday night narrowed the field of candidates vying to the be the next chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners.

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara were the top-two vote getters in Tuesday’s primary. They’ll square off in November’s general election.

Candidates Shirley Allenbrand and Ken Selzer finished third and fourth in the race respectively.

More than 50 percent of registered voters in Johnson County turned out in Tuesday’s elections. Kelly was the highest vote-getter, picking up 91,558 votes, or 41 percent of the vote. O’Hara picked up 62,192 votes, or 28 percent of the vote.

Kelly and O’Hara are seeking the chair position being vacated by the retirement of long-time Johnson County politician Ed Eilert. Eilert announced earlier this year his plans not to seek re-election after a long stint as chair of the board of county commissioners and as mayor of Overland Park.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Kelly campaign thanked voters, saying they were “thrilled” with the results, but noted that “our work is just getting started.”

O’Hara’s campaign was also out with an acknowledgment of Tuesday’s results on Facebook . The campaign also thanked voters and that they “are moving forward to November.”

