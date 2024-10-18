Be prepared for road closures Saturday morning for Garmin KC Marathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Garmin KC Marathon is Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Organizers are expecting 8,000 runners to participate in this year's event.

The race starts and ends in front of the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard just north of Theis Park.

The race course stretches all the way south to 75th Street and Ward Parkway and all the way north to the River Market.

You can access a race course map and suggested routes around the race course by clicking here.

Packet pickup is today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Union Station.