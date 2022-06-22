Beacon Hill residents against proposed apartments in neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo-- — New home construction is bustling in Kansas City, Missouri, Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Nic Zweifel is already living in the area as he waits for his house to be finished.

"We knew we weren't going to have a great view out this way," he said. "There'll be another home directly next to us. But you know, we thought maybe another small yard."

But not once did Zweifel think he'd be staring out at another apartment building.

Cardinal Crest Homes is looking to build 40 apartment units on their lots at east 27th Street between Forest and Tracy Avenues.

Their vision has blindsided some in the neighborhood like Jaclyn Zarifa.

"I think it’s necessary to have some, but we had no idea that they would be directly on the street on Forest," Zarifa said.

The North Kansas City developer wants the City of Kansas City, Missouri, to rezone their lots to make the apartments a reality.

"Now they let a developer come in and basically do the same thing that I can tell you about eight people were turned down to do," Tim Robinson, another Beacon Hill resident said.

Robinson is galvanizing neighbors who are worried about the parking and traffic congestion more rental units would mean for this area to speak up.

"I think the city needs to hear both the citizens, but I also think that it's important that the city abide by their agreements to everybody that purchased a lot and to make a developer abide by their agreement," Robinson said.

While there's been talk of the critical need for affordable housing in Kansas City, the developer said the units would rent at market rate.

"There is a good amount of people in there who only want single-family," Joseph Christensen, co-owner of Cardinal Crest Homes said. "But I do think we need to think about the current economics and who can afford single-family over the next couple years."

Cardinal Crest shared with KSHB 41 News renderings of how the apartments would blend into the neighborhood and look like the Colonnades at Beacon Hill just down the street.

"Well, I think they should go on and do it," Kenneth Roland, another Beacon Hill resident said. "Go on and put the apartments there, because it'd be nice for the community."

The city plan commission will consider the proposed development on July 5. They'll decide on the rezoning before it heads to the city council.

"Building another apartment on this small lot here has to be done with a lot of intentionality and a lot of input and I'm not sure that's been done," Zweifel said.

—