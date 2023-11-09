Beloved KC icon Tech N9ne to flip switch for Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza will be transformed into the “Red Kingdom” for the 94th Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving night.

Tech N9ne — a Kansas City-born rapper and the co-founder of the independent music label, Strange Music — gets the honor of “flipping the switch” to turn on the Plaza’s iconic Christmas lights

"I remember as a 12- or 13-year-old, I would travel down to the Plaza with friends to witness the Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving evening but could never get close enough to see anything due to the large amount of spectators,” Tech N9ne said in a statement announcing the honor. “Back then, this kid on 5816 Forest would’ve never believed that he'd be part of that huge ceremony one day and NOW look. It's such an honor to be the one to give LIGHT this year. I'm excited!"

Darryl Woods via the Country Club Plaza Rapper Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne also will perform at the ceremony along with other Kansas City entertainment treasures Quixotic, The Elders and DJ Kirby. There also will be a fireworks show.

“The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony is one of Kansas City’s most treasured traditions,” Plaza General Manager Breana Grosz said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Kansas City native Tech N9ne as this year’s flip switcher to signal the start of another great holiday season with the community.”

Tech N9ne — whose latest album, “Bliss,” was released last summer before a tour with Hollywood Undead — also performed at the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade to celebrate the Super Bowl LVII victory, the second championship in four years for the franchise.

The Plaza lights will remain on through Jan. 14, 2023.

Performances before the ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the Plaza Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m., which culminates in the flipping of the switch to turn on the lights at 7:05 p.m.

The Elders will perform after the ceremony, which will be broadcast beginning at 6 p.m. on KMBC.

“Evergy is pleased to once again bring this time-honored lighting tradition to our community and draw so many to the Kansas City region during this holiday season,” Evergy Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said in a statement. “It's our privilege to help kick off the holidays, spreading light and happiness throughout the community."

Country Club Plaza The Country Club Plaza lit up for the Christmas season.

