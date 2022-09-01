Watch Now
Belton elementary school locked down due to nearby armed disturbance

Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 17:00:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Belton elementary school was placed on lockdown and school bus routes were changed due to an armed disturbance.

Belton police officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Hargis Lane around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday for a disturbance involving a gun, according to Belton police.

A female at the residence escaped before police arrived “and was taken to a secure location by officers,” Belton police said.

There also was a male at the residence armed with a gun, prompting police to place Gladden Elementary School on lockdown as a precaution.

Bus routes were changed to ensure student safety and avoid the area.

Police have cordoned off the area as they continue to negotiate with the armed male.

