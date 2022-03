KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department closed several streets Tuesday while conducting an operation.

Though the department didn't immediately provide any details on the operation, it said the area near east 170th Street and Bel Ray Boulevard is closed north of Missouri 58.

The area at Spring Valley Road and East 170th Street is closed at 170th Court and at Barry Lane.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.