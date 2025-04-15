Benefit concert with American Idol winner supports Blue Springs police officer battling cancer

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

The Blue Springs community is rallying around Lieutenant Brandon Claxton after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Lt. Claxton is battling a rare form of cancer known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma. His treatments require him to travel frequently to Houston, TX.

That means time off of work and away from his four children. In 2023, Claxton’s wife died from cancer, leaving him as the sole provider for his family.

“The same things that make him a great officer make him a great dad, and he's caring. He just has a large concern, big heart for people,” said BSPD Chief Bob Muenz. “He has a big heart, and he has concern for people, victims of crime, regular people. It doesn't matter. He just makes a connection because he's able to talk to him. And I think his compassion shows through.”

Lt. Claxton has connected with a lot of the community through his policing — one way is through the Blue Springs Citizens Police Academy. Its alumni have organized a few ways to support Claxton through this diagnosis.

“He is always thinking community first, and so that is one of the many, many reasons why we want to help him. But like I said, it's behind the scenes, and you don't know unless you've been in that room and seen the impact that he's making,” said Carman Booker with the BSCPA Alumni Association.

The group held a bingo event a few weeks ago that sold out. They’ve made t-shirts for people to order and gathered silent auction and raffle items.

The biggest event is a benefit concert on April 19, dubbed a night of healing and harmony. American Idol winner and Blue Springs native David Cook will perform at 6:30 PM inside the Blue Springs South Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased onlineand are $25 each.

Lt. Claxton declined to go on camera for this story, saying he wanted to keep the focus on the community support. He did say this over email.

"I have been blown away by the support of the police department and community. Life has definitely been crazy the last couple years but I know everyone has their battles and I'm no more important than anyone else, I've just been blessed with a community that wants to help. I am very grateful for the love and support shown to me and my family as we face this challenge." Lt. Brandon Claxton

All proceeds from Saturday’s concert will go to Lt. Claxton’s travel and medical expenses.