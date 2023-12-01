Best hills in Kansas City area for sledding this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of this winter, KSHB 41 found some of the best hills for sledding across the Kansas City area.

Grab the warm winter gear and your fast toboggan — let's go sledding:



Brookside Park: A popular hill in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, right off the Trolley Trail

Sledding Hill in Meadowbrook Park: Prairie Village, Kansas, offers a great sled hill off of Summerset Drive

Sheffield Park: Located at 6900 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri

Corporate Woods Founders Park: Located in Overland Park, Kansas, these hills are conveniently near a parking lot

Pierson Park and Wyandotte County Lake Park in Kansas City, Kansas

William Jewel College: The hilly campus in Liberty, Missouri, is sure to have great options, too

HAPPY SLEDDING!

