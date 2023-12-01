Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Best hills in Kansas City area for sledding this winter

Find a fun place near you to go sledding with the family
sledding hills
KSHB 41/Melissa Mairs King
KSHB 41 highlights some good hills for sledding in the Kansas City-metro area.
sledding hills
Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 12:47:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of this winter, KSHB 41 found some of the best hills for sledding across the Kansas City area.

Grab the warm winter gear and your fast toboggan — let's go sledding:

  1. Brookside Park: A popular hill in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, right off the Trolley Trail 
  2. Sledding Hill in Meadowbrook Park: Prairie Village, Kansas, offers a great sled hill off of Summerset Drive 
  3. Sheffield Park: Located at 6900 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri
  4. Corporate Woods Founders Park: Located in Overland Park, Kansas, these hills are conveniently near a parking lot 
  5. Pierson Park and Wyandotte County Lake Park in Kansas City, Kansas
  6. William Jewel College: The hilly campus in Liberty, Missouri, is sure to have great options, too 

Please share your favorite place to sled with us on social media! And while you’re at it, send all your winter fun photos to pics@kshb.com this season!

HAPPY SLEDDING!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone