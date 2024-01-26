Best of KC bets against Best of Baltimore for Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Best of Kansas City is taking on the Best of Baltimore — and we’re not talking about the Chiefs and Ravens.

The Best of KC store in Crown Center is in a bet with the store voted the Best of Baltimore, Black Eyed Susan. It started Monday with a call from Black Eyed Susan betting that whoevers team loses in Sunday’s AFC Championship game has to send the winning city a gift basket filled with the best of that city.

It all goes toward a good cause — Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“So should the Chiefs by chance, have an issue, we’re going to send the Ronald McDonald House a lovely Kansas City gift basket. And when we win, they're going to send us a best of Baltimore basket. So you know, the kids get a great basket. We have a little bit of fun with it. A little bit of rivalry. That sounds like a fun idea to us, and we believe in our Chiefs,” said store owner Montica Alexander.

Alexander has gone the extra step to hold a free friendship bracelet-making party on Saturday at Crown Center from noon to three P.M. She is inviting kids and their families from the local Ronald McDonald House along with the public to come make bracelets to invoke the Taylor Swift effect.

“Anybody who wants to come is welcome to make our secret weapon, is what we're kind of calling it, our friendship bracelets and we are going to get a pile of friendship bracelets and those are gonna go with our basket and the things in our basket are going to be all those goodies,” said Alexander.

Alexander hasn’t made the basket yet, but she said to expect Kansas City staples like barbecue sauce and some Chiefs gear. Instead of an on-camera interview with KSHB 41 News, Black Eyed Susan overnighted Best of KC a Ravens jersey, insinuating they would need it later.

The Best of KC store has been in Crown Center for decades, specializing in exactly that: what makes Kansas City, Kansas City. It is stocked with everything a person would need to cure homesickness or get a taste of KC to share with friends.

Normally, Alexander makes gift baskets for people like Mayor Quinton Lucas to take on official visits. She has had some fun with the bet, even “roasting” a raven plush on their Facebook page. She emphasizes though that this is all just a fun way to share the city’s best and do something good.