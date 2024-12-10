'Better abide by the rules': Shawnee revokes short-term rental license, 1st since new regulations

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The city of Shawnee passed stricter regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO, in March.

As the year comes to an end, they've revoked a property owner's license for several code violations.

An Airbnb at 5130 Ballentine Street has been at the center of many complaints.

KSHB 41 found out through a records request there have been a total of 20 complaints against short term rentals since March — 13 of those were for the property on Ballentine.

The property was fined $2,000, a breakdown of $500 for each code violation, in municipal court this year.

A court judge waived half of the fine as long as there were no further violations.

City of Shawnee Occupant staying in an Airbnb caught on camera stealing a yard sign from across the street.

Part of the city's enforcement method is to hold a public hearing on any property in violation to determine whether a license should be suspended or revoked.

The violations discussed were occupancy, parking, theft and noise.

Short-term rentals in the city aren't allowed to have more than two people per bedroom, with a maximum of 10 occupants. Street parking is not allowed.

The city's attorney presented video evidence showing 12 people occupying the home.

Camera footage also revealed a parking violation and occupant stealing a sign from a neighbor's front yard.

"We do not need Airbnbs — period," said Edward, who lives in Shawnee. "These people abuse the system every way they can."

Council members made a unanimous decision to revoke the owner's license for two years starting Jan. 1, 2025.

This is the first license they've taken away since the updated city code took effect.

"I feel bad for people who live in this neighborhood they shouldn't have to put up with this nonsense," said Ray, a Shawnee resident.

An attorney and property manager attended the meeting. They mentioned ownership hasn't changed but management of the property has.

They said the property, owned by local investors, was previously a drug house.

The representatives wanted council and the community to see how they've invested in the neighborhood.

KSHB 41 Robert Caldwell, an attorney representing the Airbnb at 5130 Ballentine St.

"We stood up and said, 'We're trying to do this the right way, how the city wants it done,'" said Robert Caldwell, an attorney. "Kinda hard to believe in your neighborhood you'd rather have a drug house than an Airbnb."

All council members were in agreement that repeatedly violating city codes is unacceptable behavior.

"I think we need to make it clear, because there are good Airbnb owners," said Councilman Kurt Knappen. "When there are violations, there are consequences."

Councilman Tony Gillette wants elected officials to consider a full ban when they have a one-year review of the regulations in March.

"I was scared they didn't have enough backbone to do it," said Larry Deihl, a Shawnee resident. "I hope the message is better abide by the rules."

