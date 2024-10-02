Betty Rae’s celebrates Royals making playoffs with Blue October flavor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Betty Rae’s debuted its bubble gum-flavored Blue October ice cream as the Kansas City Royals kicked off their postseason run.

The flavor features a bubble gum base with pieces of nostalgic chewing gum mixed in.

Drue Kennedy, production manager at Betty Rae's, said the limited-edition scoops took three tries before reaching perfection.

“It’s really about balance, and sometimes it's about trial and error and figuring out what works,” Kennedy said. “The more you do it, kinda the better you get.”

Betty Rae’s plans to serve up the October special throughout the Royals' postseason run, which hopefully lasts a few more weeks.

“The idea is that this is just fun,” he said. “It’s a way to celebrate the fact that the Royals are back in the postseason, back in the playoffs, and it’s a way to cheer on our team.”

