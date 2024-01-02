Betty Rae's Ice Cream expands to serve up scoops at Northland deli

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northlanders will no longer have to travel south of the river to get a scoop of Betty Rae's.

The Kansas City staple will now serve ice cream by the scoop inside of Fetterman's Deli in Platte City.

Ice cream lovers can purchase 16 of Betty Rae's flavors inside Fetterman's. The full list of flavors for sale can be viewed by clicking HERE.

Betty Rae's first opened in Kansas City, Missouri's Waldo neighborhood before expanding to the River Market and Olathe. Betty Rae's also owns an ice cream truck.

While Betty Rae's locations are closed until Jan. 12, Fetterman's is currently open at 2405 NW Prairie View Road in Platte City.

