Beyoncé fans get ready to look their best for final tour stop in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé concert-goers showed up to each tour stop dressed to the nines. The Renaissance Tour is full of chrome and silver fashion and fans have been replicating that in their outfits and makeup.

Kansas City-area makeup artist Chellexis Nicole said her weekend was busy getting clients ready for Beyoncé.

“I decided to open my books at 1 a.m. for whoever wanted to come,” Chellexis said.

Her first appointment wasn’t until 7 a.m., but she would work a nearly 12-hour day full of rhinestones and glitter.

“I've been getting a lot of pictures of Beyonce’s tour looks. A lot of rhinestones and a lot of glitter. I'm really excited to do that,” Chellexis said.

Her client when KSHB 41 News visited was Courtney Tindall. This is her first time seeing Beyoncé and she said she drew inspiration for her look from none other than Queen Bey herself.

“I’ve been trying to contain my excitement all week, or really like the past month just counting down the days with my best friend and we've been hyping each other up,” Tindall said.

Chellexis Nicole said superstar artists like Beyoncé coming to Kansas City boosts her business, but she won’t rush any client to fit more in. She said she doesn’t want to take away from a client’s experience.

Beyoncé takes the stage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. Kansas City is the final stop of the Renaissance tour.

