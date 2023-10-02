Beyoncé fans in 'formation' for last stop on 'Renaissance' tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the sun set Sunday over Kansas City, the parking lots of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium sparkled.

“It took about five weeks [of] preparation. Six outfits later, that’s how we came up with this,” said Beyoncé fan Shauntae Jackson, who traveled from Delaware to see the show.

After the original date of Beyoncé’s "Renaissance World Tour" stop in KC was rescheduled, the City of Fountains shifted to be the tour's closer.

“I’m just so happy that it got switched to now and we are the last ones. We are the lucky ones,” said concert-goer Jessi Bautista Espino.

With one last night to pull out all the stops, fans made sure their outfits were disco-ball ready. Fan Cynthia Anyaso even modeled her bee-like leotard after Queen Bey herself.

“Bedazzling four hours a day for like a week, but I did it,” Anyaso said. “I didn’t give up, and now it’s done.”

Part of the experience included long lines and backed-up traffic. Luckily for those who feared they'd miss the 8 p.m. start time, the concert started nearly two hours late.

Others were hours early with time to spare. Those concert-goers buzzed around the Beyhive, connecting with fans equally ecstatic to share GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with the global icon.

“I feel like all of Beyhive is showing how creative we are, and that’s what the 'Renaissance' is about,” said fan Kylar Cross. “It’s about bringing everybody together — showing creativity and showing self-love.”

—