Beyoncé in Kansas City is 'Flawless' for local businesses, fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is getting ready for the best thing it’s ever had come Sunday. Beyoncé will take to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to wrap her Renaissance World Tour!

It’ll be a ‘Flawless’ fall in Kansas City, thanks to Beyoncé. Visit KC said it’s expecting a direct impact of $13.4 million from her concert this Sunday.

“This direct spending is in addition to the thousands of jobs supported, millions in personal income generated and considerable taxes collected through hosting events such as these,” VisitKC said in a release.

It’s been a busy week on the field. Last Sunday, Taylor Swift shocked the country by making an appearance at the Chiefs home game. Instead of the ‘Cardigan’ she sings about, she rocked a Chiefs jacket and lots of red, while watching Travis Kelce from his suite beside his mother.

Charlie Riedel/AP Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It was certainly no cruel summer in Kansas City after Swift stopped through either. Her tour stop generated around $46 million in economic impact, according to VisitKC.

One thing is clear: both women are making moves on and off the state in Kansas City.

Theodora Rowe is going to see Queen Bey for the first time Sunday with her daughter.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I had to order a nice little silver top, I’ve got to order some shoes though.”

She and many other fans snapped photos in front of the Union Station display. It’s clear Beyoncé is already running the world in Kansas City.

“I think it’s just a really fun way to get involved with what’s going on in pop culture,” Cassidy Garr with McLain’s Bakery said.

Businesses like McLain’s Bakery thrive on these special visitors.

“We did some Taylor Swift 87 cookies, these are ones that are most customizable, and you can custom order,” Garr said.

But there’s nothing delicate about the Taylor Swift effect either. After her surprise visit to watch Travis Kelce play at the Chiefs home game, Kelce’s jersey sales went up 400%.

“A Taylor or a Beyoncé are both once in a lifetime kind of performers,” Molly O’Boyle with McLain’s Bakery said.

O’Boyle said they’re expecting business at McLain’s to boom for Beyoncé, just like it did for Swift.

“We’ve got these cute little cookie cups, they’ve got diamond rings, bees and lemons in them for Beyoncé, we’ve also got these silver cowboy hats,” she said.

McLain’s already has trays of these treats available to the public.

“I’m going to the concert, so I’m especially excited about this.”

O’Boyle is ready to see everything Beyoncé has up her sleeve…again.

“This will be my third time seeing her, the other two times I went to Chicago. So I’m really excited she’s going to be here, in my hometown,” she said.

