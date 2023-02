KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, are now on sale to the general public.

The Verified Fan presale has been lifted and remaining tickets are now available to the public.

Beyoncé will bring her world tour to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 18.

She released “Renaissance” last summer and has won a record 32 Grammys in her career.

