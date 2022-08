KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday in a crash near West 51st Street and Wornall Road.

The wreck happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. when a northbound vehicle didn’t see the person riding a bicycle in a lane of traffic and ran into them.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, hit the windshield and was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.