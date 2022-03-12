Big 12 Run takes off in Kansas City Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Big 12 Run kicks off Saturday morning as participants prepare to brace the cold ahead of this evening's Big 12 Championship game between Kansas and Texas Tech.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Runners will travel throughout the city, including the 18th and Vine District.

At the end of the race, runners 21 and older will be able to get a free beer in the Power and Light District, and all participants will receive a t-shirt and medal for completing the race.

A couple hundred participants have signed up for the race.