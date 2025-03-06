Big 12 Tournament takes over Kansas City: Fan Fest, Pep Rallies return

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the 2025 Big 12 Basketball Championships return, many fans will be able to enjoy some of the festivities happening outside of T-Mobile Center.

The Big 12 Tournament kicked off Wednesday with the first games, but due to inclement weather many of the outdoor activities like the Fan Fest and pep rallies were canceled until today.

The Big 12 Fan Fest kicks off on today, bringing fans fun activities for all ages.

The fest is held on Grand Boulevard outside of the T-Mobile Center. The Fan Fest features a plethora of activities like hoop challenges, game day giveaways and live entertainment.

It's free, and will be available until next Saturday March 15.

Adding to the excitement, daily pep rallies are set to take place next door at the Kansas City Live! Block in the Power and Light District. These rallies feature bands, cheerleaders and mascots from various teams throughout the tournament.

Arizona will be kicking things off 10 a.m. inside P&L.

You can also enjoy some live performances from various artists throughout the tournament. DJ Diesel will end the entertainment next Saturday.

You can find more details of events and times on Visit KC's website.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon

__