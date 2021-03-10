Big 12 Tournament ticket prices will look like last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People looking to buy tickets to the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center can expect similar prices to last year, but with extra protection built in.

The tournament is the biggest event to be held at the T-Mobile Center since the COVID-19 pandemic started a year ago.

"It's big for anybody in this space. I think it's big for us obviously, big for the T-Mobile Center. It's big for everything around Power and Light, downtown, all the businesses there," said Brandon Droge with Tickets for Less.

A big difference for fans will be how many people will be allowed inside. The tournament will operate at 20 percent fan capacity.

The 2020 Big 12 Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. As a result, many fans were left concerned as to whether they could get refunds on their expenses.

Droge said their customers don't have to worry about losing money if the games are canceled again this year.

"If anything were to happen with even the Big 12 Tournament, we have a guarantee. It's called our 'Tickets for Less 100% Fan Insurance Guarantee' where, say you bought Big 12 tickets this year and same thing happens where they play Wednesday and then something would have happened again, you get a full refund on your order," Droge explained.

Droge added that ticket prices can fluctuate depending on team matchups.