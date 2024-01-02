Big Biscuit will reopen Independence, Blue Springs locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big Biscuit, a chain brunch restaurant headquartered in Prairie Village, will reopen its Blue Springs and Independence locations after suddenly closing in mid-November.

The Gerson family, who has independently owned and operated the Blue Springs and Independence restaurants since 2000, closed the two locations after The Big Biscuit founder Dan Gerson passed away in September.

Company president Chad Offerdahl announced Tuesday the chain finalized the purchases of the two locations and a reopening date will be announced "in the coming weeks."

"My family and I made the difficult decision to close the Independence and Blue Springs locations after my father's passing,” Luke Gerson said in a written statement. “Today’s sale of these two restaurants to The Big Biscuit will preserve my father’s legacy of success under the leadership and guidance of Chad and his team.”

Offerdahl shared there will be minimal updates and improvements to the buildings and The Big Biscuit aims to preserve the restaurants' history.

“Like so many in Kansas City, we continue to mourn the untimely passing of our friend, Dan Gerson,” Offerdahl said in a statement. “We are eager to re-open these original Big Biscuit restaurants and serve the communities that have supported them for years."

Both restaurants will carry the current Big Biscuit menu.

The Big Biscuit is currently hiring staff for both locations and encourages former employees who were staffed by the Gerson family to apply.