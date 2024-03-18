Big Slick ’24 tickets go on sale later this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick ’24 tickets are set to go on sale later this week as the event date quickly approaches.

In just over 10 weeks, Kansas City celebrities Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, Heidi Gardner and David Koechner will host their annual two-night charity extravaganza.

Pre-sale tickets open Tuesday with the public sale starting Friday, March 22.

Ahead of the charity weekend's festivities, a “Just Us” VIP private event will be held Thursday, May 30. The “intimate cocktail party” will feature an open bar, appetizers and "mingling with your favorite Big Slick host and their celebrity friends," per the Big Slick website. Tickets for the event are limited to 100 and run $5,000.

For fans hoping to catch the celebrity softball game on Friday, May 31, at Kauffman Stadium, tickets begin at $22.50.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the softball game at 5 p.m. Tickets are also good for the Royals vs. San Diego Padres game at 7:10 p.m.

Anyone looking to upgrade to the VIP experience can purchase a ticket for $1,000.

Finally, the weekend caps off with the Big Slick Party and Show at the T-Mobile Center.

Doors to the public open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices depend on row but are estimated to cost between $75-125 for the first 15 rows and $375 for premium seating.

For $2,000, VIP pre-party tickets gain show-goers early access, complimentary food and beverages, and premium seating.

Since the inception of Big Slick 15 years ago, over $21 million has been raised for Children’s Mercy.

