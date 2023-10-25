Big Slick Celebrity Weekend dates announced for 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stage is set for another jam-packed Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in 2024.

The star-studded event — bringing celebrities together to support Children's Mercy — will take place on May 31 and June 1 in Kansas City, Big Slick announced Wednesday.

Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Heidi Gardner will return as hosts.

Big Slick started as a poker tournament in 2010 and in its 15th year is set to be the "biggest Big Slick ever," according to the event's 2024 announcement.

Last year, Big Slick raised a record-breaking $3.5 million and featured a celebrity softball game, a party and show at the T-Mobile Center and plenty of familiar faces, including Patrick Mahomes.

Big Slick says additional details of the weekend and ticketing information will be released in early 2024.

