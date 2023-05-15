Big Slick announces guests to join hosts for June charity event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the return of Big Slick nearing, the event announced Monday a slew of guests who will join the likes of Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis.

Big Slick will welcome back actor Kevin Rahm, "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans and actor and comedian Aisling Bea. Brand new guests Tim Heidecker, actor and comedian, and musician Darius Rucker will tag along, too.

This year’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend is scheduled for June 2-3.

Celebrity attendees will participate in the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game on Friday, June 2, at Kauffman Stadium before the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to the Royals game can attend the Big Slick event.

The Big Slick Party and Show will be held Saturday, June 3, at the T-Mobile Center.

Tickets to both events are still available on Big Slick’s website.

Big Slick started in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament and party hosted by Riggle, Rudd and Sudeikis to raise money for Children's Mercy Kansas City.

David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet joined as official co-hosts four years later, and Heidi Gardner became the sixth host back in March after attending the weekend as a guest in 2019 and 2022.

More than $17 million has been raised since Big Slick’s inception.

—