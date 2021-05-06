Big Slick KC to host virtual talent show fundraiser for Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick KC is back again in 2021 with a new type of fundraiser to support Children's Mercy Hospital.

Big Slick KC is usually a weekend full of events that benefit the hospital, especially focusing on eradicating childhood cancer and pediatric medicine.

The the normal cast of characters is coming together again, the second weekend in June will be unlike any other.

Starting in 2010, actors and KC natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis got together to raise funds for the hospital.

Since then, they have asked actors Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner to join them in the fight against childhood cancer. They usually invite all of their famous friends like Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Selena Gomez and more to come to Kansas City to play in softball game at Kauffman Stadium and put on a variety show at T-Mobile Center.

Since the start, they have helped raise more than $12 million.

The 2020 event was forced to go virtual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The group is learning the virtual lessons from 2020 to make the 2021 event even better.

It's called "The Big Slick Virtually Talented Show."

In a press release, the five guys and 30 famous faces will post an "hour-long, completely original production."

A description of the show includes "professional performances will be attempted. Hidden skills may be uncovered. Raw talent is not guaranteed."

The talent show will premiere at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 12. You can watch it free on the Big Slick website, YouTube and Facebook Page.

Made in KC and Big Slick KC are teaming up to offer an exclusive t-shirt that would benefit the fundraiser for $50, that you can buy on the Big Slick website.

The two groups are also creating party packs for groups of ten people to enjoy while watching the show. They are available for $2,500. Check out more information on the Big Slick website.