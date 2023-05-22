Big Slick kicks off 2nd week of celebrity guest announcements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since May 15, Big Slick has announced 27 guests who will join David Koeckener, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle in Kansas City this summer.

To kick off the second week of celebrity guest announcements, Big Slick shared NBC Today’s Al Roker, SNL’s Punkie Johnson, America’s Got Talent’s Taylor Williamson and Finn Wolfhard, of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” will be in attendance.

Roker has participated in the fundraising weekend in the past. In 2019, he was the umpire in the celebrity softball game.

While he was unable to attend in 2022, he shared fond memories of the event.

“What I love about this is that it is unlike a lot of other charities. It is strictly about these children," Roker previously told KSHB 41. "But unlike any other charity event, it is celebrating them. It was just this unbelievable party that lasts over several days."

Williamson is also a returning participant of the weekend. Johnson and Wolfhard are new to Big Slick.

This year’s event runs June 2-3, including the softball game at Kauffman Stadium and the party/entertainment show at T-Mobile Center. Tickets are still available online.

Since its inception in 2010, Big Slick has raised over $17 million for Children’s Mercy.

The other celebrities who have been announced include:



Darius Rucker: musician

Aisling Bea: actor/comedian, appeared with Paul Rudd in "Living With Yourself"

Tim Heidecker: actor/comedian, "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Bridesmaids"

Kevin Rahm, actor, "Mad Men," "Desperate Housewives"

Sean Evans: YouTuber, “Hot Ones” host

Al Yankovic: musician, “patriarch of parody”

Charissa Thompson: TV host, FoxSports sportscaster

Joe Lo Truglio: actor, appears in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Peter Schrager: sports commentator for Fox Sports, NFL Network

The Potash Twins: band

Ginger Gonzaga: comedian, featured in "True Lies"

Kevin Pollak: actor, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Blake Vogt: magician

Bradley James: actor, "Vikings: Valhalla"

David Cook, musician

Jake Tapper: journalist, host of “The Lead”

Seth Herzog: comedian/performer

Sarah Tiana: comedian

Becky Ann Baker: actress, “Freaks and Geeks,” “Alone Together”

Dylan Baker: actor, “Law & Order," “The Good Wife”

Sam Levine: actor, “Freaks and Geeks,” “Raven’s Home”

Will Forte: actor, “MacGruber," "The Last Man on Earth”

For more celebrity guest updates, keep an eye on Big Slick's social media channels.

