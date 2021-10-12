Biles, Chiles, other gymnasts coming to KC for Gold Over America Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olympian Simone Biles and other well-known gymnasts will be in Kansas City Tuesday night for the Gold Over America Tour at T-Mobile Center.

Olympic gymnast and Tokyo 2020 Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles talked to KSHB 41 News about the performance a month ago, before she and the other gymnasts, including Mykala Skinner and Jade Carey, began the nationwide tour.

She described this show as gymnastics with a fun, energetic concert feel.

"There's gonna be LED lights. There's gonna be a lot of like spoken word. There's going to be social media interaction. So it's going to be really fun. That Olympic team is going to be there, so we're going to be able to actually have that ability to let free and show different sides of us," Chiles said.

Chiles said compared to Olympic training, the tour will be easier on the athletes' bodies and more relaxed while still showing audiences their elite skills.

The performance will also include a segment led by gymnast Katelyn Ohashi about taking care of your mental health.

Chiles talked about the importance of mental health in light of the global conversation sparked by Tokyo 2020 teammate Simone Biles when she stepped away during the competition.

"So mental health has always been something that I've focused on. I'm just, it just sucks to see that it only came out now and not earlier," Chiles said."But you know there's, there has to be those right people who can do that and I'm happy Naomi Osaka and Simone were to do that. Now that they have done that, it's going to be on all of us to really focus on what we're going to do about our mental health and how we can make sure our mental health is good."

The T-Mobile Center website states guests over five years old will be required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking in their seats.

You can read more about available tickets or health and safety information on the T-Mobile Center website.

