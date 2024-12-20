Billboard on KCMO's eastside asks for tips in 2003 homicide of Larry Riley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A billboard towers over Kansas City, Missouri's, east side for the 21st anniversary of Larry Riley's murder.

Riley was killed on Oct. 30, 2003 near east. 22nd Street and Holmes Road. He was 18 years old.

People called him "The Kid."

Credit: Rachel Riley

"He loved kids. He was all about the kids. Anyone's child clinged to him. He was a tall, handsome, chocolate go getter — not that he was a perfect child, but he was God-fearing mama's child," said Rachel Riley, Larry's mother.

The family's reminder of Larry's passing was shared before his 40th birthday on Christmas Eve.

"We hope some of the players back then knew what happened, what went on, and have a self-conscious to come forward so Larry's family can receive closure," Riley said.

There were so many murders in that area in the year Larry was killed that the Riley family became heavily involved in anti-violence efforts.

KSHB 41 The 24th Street Marchers protesting violence on Dec. 8, 2011.

Larry's grandmother started the 24th Street marchers, which lasted for a couple of years.

"From that march, the police formed a task team called the 24th Street non-violent marcher task team and were able to recover 48 gang members who were feuding among each other and able to recover weapons: AK-47s, a tommy gun, bulletproof vests, and a hand grenade," Riley said.

The Riley family has spearheaded youth development programs and beautification efforts in the E. 23rd St. PAC neighborhood.

After trying to turn their community around for years, they've been praying someone who saw what happened to Larry will decide it's time to speak up.

"Do you know who may have murdered Larry Cornelius Riley?" his mother said.

For the year of Larry's 40th birthday, his mother wanted to secure a community center for the neighborhood.

KSHB 41

It's been her dream for the youth to have a hub for resources.

However, Riley said they lost an opportunity for a $15 million grant because they didn't have enough support from government officials.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a place [center] like that, no where for the young men without hope in our community who have lost their way in our community — where do they go?" she said.

Larry's case remains unsolved. While they wait for justice, they hope the community center isn't a dream in the too distant future.

"God said, 'Go forward and help those in need,'" Riley said. "Those who care about doing God's will to come and help us."

KCPD said they identified a person of interest and recommended charges to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in 2007.

A previous administration declined charges. Information was not readily available on their decision.

KCPD said despite concluding their investigation and closing the case, if any tips or leads come in, they will investigate.

There is still an active Crime Stoppers reward of up to $25,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.