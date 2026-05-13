Bishop Ward officials tell police they'll handle vandalism internally; investigation closed

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The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has closed its investigation into vandalism at Bishop Ward High School.

A spokesperson with KCKPD said the department was informed Tuesday by the administration at Bishop Ward that they, along with the Archdiocese, have chosen to handle the response to the burglary internally and do not want to go forward with a criminal investigation.

KCKPD then decided to close the investigation at the school's request.

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A KCKPD spokesperson said officers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8, on a reported burglary. The initial investigation revealed that several people, possibly students, entered the building after hours the day prior and vandalized several interior areas, causing property damage.

Leaders at Bishop Ward notified the community on May 8 that they had postponed commencement due to the vandalism investigation.

It is still unknown when the commencement will happen.

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