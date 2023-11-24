Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops brings out hundreds

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — With half an hour before Bass Pro Shops in Independence opened, hundreds of people were waiting in line outside.

The first people in line told KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw they arrived at 9:00 PM Thursday. It was their first time Black Friday shopping with a list of wants.

“Thermals. Outdoor gear. All the good stuff,” said shopper Riley.

“My husband for three or four years now has wanted…fish finding for his boat,” said shopper Julie.

“A bow for archery,” said one young shopper.

General Manager Ryan Everly said between people waiting in line and in their cars, there were about 400 people that came through the front doors at 5:00 AM. He predicted it would be steady all Friday.

Even after shoppers rushed in initially, some came in on their second and third stops of the morning around 7:00 AM. While online shopping has taken over the holiday shopping season, many families said they stay waking up early for the tradition aspect.