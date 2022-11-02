Blue KC, KC Current donate $6,400 to nonprofit 'The Giving Grove' in support of goalie Adrianna Franch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current’s goalkeeper Adrianna “AD” Franch was called up on Monday to compete for the U.S. Women’s National Team in November against Germany.

She tied the NWSL record after this season for the most career playoff shutouts, finishing third in the league with 66 saves.

In time to help celebrate the Current and Franch’s successful season, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City is making a huge donation to Franch’s community program of choice — The Giving Grove.

It is a Kansas City-based nonprofit that plants trees in neighborhoods with high rates of food insecurity.

During September’s Hunger Action Month, Blue KC announced it would pledge $100 for every save made by Franch.

After Saturday’s championship match, Blue KC is donating a total of $3,200 for 32 saves.

KC Current matched Blue KC’s donations this week, making it a total of $6,400 towards increasing tree canopy and providing a sustainable source of organically grown food.

“It’s a real health issue, and we want to make sure that we’re supporting families in Kansas City where we can, and making sure that they have access to food in Kansas City,” said Macaela Stephenson, Blue KC’s Director of Community Relations and Investment.

Blue KC’s participation was in response to Franch’s launch of “Play for Trees” campaign, where she encouraged people to donate towards reforestation every time she saved a goal.

“Knowing that what I’m doing on the field actually helps impact other people’s lives as well — it’s definitely meaningful,” Franch said. “Just being able to have access to fresh produce is massive and it’s something that I want for my child and I hope that to help anybody and everybody who can have access to that.”

Ericka Kratofil, interim Co-CEO of The Giving Grove, says a $6,400 donation is equivalent to 128 fruit trees.

Kratofil said those 128 fruit trees will produce more than 1.7 million servings of food over their lifetime.

“These trees can produce fruit for decades, so it really becomes a sustainable solution for food access for families in need," Kratofil said. “This also gives them a chance to have a say in what they are eating by choosing the varieties that grow in their neighborhood and learning how to care for them.”

Franch says the total amount of donations continues to grow. It is a cause dear to her heart and one she hopes to foster in years to come.

“Hopefully we can do something similar next year and continue to have that engagement and make a difference in people’s lives,” Franch said.

