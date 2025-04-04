Blue Springs City Council gives green light to two luxury apartment complexes, commercial space

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

In March, the Blue Springs City Council approved two separate proposals for luxury apartments and commercial space.

The first complex would be built on city-owned land at Northeast Adams Dairy Parkway and R.D. Mize Road, south of the St. Luke's Multispecialty Clinic. The city selected developer Griffin Riley's plan to build 322 "Class A+" luxury apartments across six buildings and retail space. There would be enhanced amenities like a pool, clubhouse and golf simulator.

Blue Springs' Senior Director of City Development Mike Mallon said the city is trying to fill a gap in its housing market for those who don't want to or are not yet ready to be homeowners.

“That would bring very high earners or keep very high earners in the city, and that just is great for the city's overall economic health. People who would shop at stores, go to restaurants," said Mallon.

The city just surpassed 60,000 residents. Mallon said housing is increasing in Blue Springs, with the city having the most building permits for single-family homes since COVID-19 hit. He pointed to nearly 10 new subdivisions being built throughout the city.

The other luxury apartments are slated to be built in downtown Blue Springs at the former lumberyard spot along Main Street. The city owns that property as well. Flaherty & Collins plans to build 210 units, with first-floor commercial space to add to downtown's business makeup.

It's soon-to-be next door neighbor is Scout Coffee across 14th Street. Owner Jared Montgomery said something downtown struggles with is empty space, like the lumberyard.

“That would impact us in a really big, beneficial way. So yeah, we're excited because people need their coffee," said Montgomery.

People also like to shop for clothes, which is something Joanie Westcoat is holding out for. She owns Vogue & Vintage KC, a vintage clothing store on Main Street. Westcoat is originally from Lee's Summit but chose Blue Springs to open her first business.

“It was really intimidating as a new owner to go into a place that was really established," said Westcoat.

When asked what downtown Blue Springs is missing, both Westcoat and Montgomery said foot traffic. They hope an increase in residents and new businesses boosts that.

The next steps really start the process between the developer and the city. Mallon said they will work on incentives, the developers need to finalize and present a building plan for the city council to approve and go through rezoning. He expects that process to start this summer.