Blue Springs City Council votes to allow residential backyard hens, ducks

Monday night, the Blue Springs City Council voted 5-2 to amend the city code and allow residents to have backyard hens and ducks within city limits.

The city ordinance takes inspiration from backyard hen ordinances in Lee’s Summit and Pleasant Hill.

Blue Springs backyard bird ordinance

The ordinance lays out the following rules and regulations, among others:



Single-family residences may have up to six hens and/or ducks.

Backyard fowl must be kept in an enclosure, like a coop, or a fenced-in area at all times. No birds can be at large.

Coops need to be within two to four square feet per backyard hen and cannot exceed eight feet in height.

Coops need to be at least 10 feet away from the property line and at least 40 feet from any adjacent residences, churches, schools or businesses.

Owners must obtain a permit from the city at no fee. By having a permit, they also agree to follow certain standards:

Backyard hens will be kept in a safe and sanitary manner at all times. The birds will not create foul odors or create unreasonable annoyance to neighbors, such as being noisy.



Residents spoke both in favor and against the ordinance Monday night.

"Rather than to reject or approve this ordinance tonight, I would suggest the best way to mitigate this is to add it to the ballot," resident Ken Horrell said to the council.

While a motion was made to take the ordinance up for a public vote, it did not pass.

CITY OF BLUE SPRINGS YOUTUBE Jen Cline speaks during the public comment section at the May 19 city council meeting.

"If you vote to pass this tonight, we will have grandparents whose children will move to Blue Springs, bringing their grandchildren closer. We will have families reunited with their pets. We will have children who will have cleaner food and be more self-sustainable," said Jen Cline, member of the Citizens of Blue Springs for Backyard Hens group.

A local real estate broker disagreed, saying Blue Springs is a "city, we're not in the country."

"If you want to raise chickens, find an agent that will sell you a farm," the real estate broker said.

Nevertheless, the vote passed, so one woman who was in favor can begin her backyard hen journey.

"​I want the eggs for my family. I have four kids, so what I'm looking for is self-sustainability," the woman said.

The new ordinance goes into effect 120 days from now, which is Sept. 16.